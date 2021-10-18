34,800 Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 48.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $8.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.