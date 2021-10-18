Sigma Planning Corp Sells 903 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.75. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.81.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

