Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 24,763 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $92,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $187.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,503 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

