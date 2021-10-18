Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,273,797. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

