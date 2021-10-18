Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) to Buy

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $15.80 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

