The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Neutral

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LTCH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $128,835,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

