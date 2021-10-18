SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $128,000.

Several analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

