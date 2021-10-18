Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASML (NASDAQ: ASML):

10/14/2021 – ASML is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

10/4/2021 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

9/29/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $966.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

9/24/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/22/2021 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $957.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

9/21/2021 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

9/15/2021 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2021 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $975.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/7/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ASML opened at $789.40 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $808.17 and its 200-day moving average is $724.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

