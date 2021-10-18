CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock Holdings Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $141.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

