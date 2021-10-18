Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,737 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 257,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 103.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 647,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 329,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.