Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 192,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 31,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.