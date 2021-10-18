Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $171.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

