Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on RARE. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,574 shares of company stock worth $1,540,967. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

