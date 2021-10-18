ZKSwap Trading Down 12.2% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $95.98 million and $4.70 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00068239 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 849,740.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00102845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.31 or 1.00014779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.81 or 0.06110179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.