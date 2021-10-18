Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

NYSE:EVA opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $64.43.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

