JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

