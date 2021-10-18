Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,925.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,827.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,797.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,546.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44.2% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.