Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Honest has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $177,834.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00068239 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 849,740.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00102845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.31 or 1.00014779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.81 or 0.06110179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.