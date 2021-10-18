Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 206,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

