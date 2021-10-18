Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 37,627 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 92,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.