Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,187 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 147.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

