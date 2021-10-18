APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,299 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 30,803 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $167.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.23 and a one year high of $167.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

