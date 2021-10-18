QS Investors LLC Buys 100 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $690.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $264.60 and a twelve month high of $695.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.