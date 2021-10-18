APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.95 Million Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of eXp World worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 68.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 9.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of eXp World by 58.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $812,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,700 shares of company stock worth $17,976,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

