Algert Global LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 423.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. 25.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $6.02 on Monday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

