Laurion Capital Management LP Has $191,000 Stock Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

