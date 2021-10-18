Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,461 DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHX opened at $4.94 on Monday. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

