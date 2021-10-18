Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gores Holdings VIII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,707,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,320,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,538,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.