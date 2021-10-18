QS Investors LLC Acquires 27,300 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

