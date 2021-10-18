Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,399,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 151,945 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.18 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

