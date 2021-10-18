APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,684,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock opened at $84.11 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

