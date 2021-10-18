Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $1,765,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

FOXA opened at $41.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

