Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,065 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

CNP stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

