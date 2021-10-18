APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $12,942,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,244. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $409.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.