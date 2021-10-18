APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 735,100 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 735,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $178,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 101,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 17,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 54.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 545,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 191,233 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

