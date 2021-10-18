Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $34.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

