Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,254. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $155.78 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.93 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

