Ossiam Acquires 439 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ossiam grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in US Foods were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 79.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.