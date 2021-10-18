Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

SHERF opened at $0.35 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHERF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

