Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Drops By 24.1%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,074,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 17,217,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130,749.0 days.

Saipem stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

