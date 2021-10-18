Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

