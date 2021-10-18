Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 74.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKLZ opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.