Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00.

