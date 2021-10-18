Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

