Lincoln National Corp Has $279,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $950,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $105.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

