Natixis Buys 66,865 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,865 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PPL were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $57,201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

