Natixis Sells 327 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Natixis cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,087,000 after purchasing an additional 197,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $48.76 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

