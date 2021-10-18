Natixis Sells 327 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Natixis cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,087,000 after purchasing an additional 197,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LSXMK opened at $48.76 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.