Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 86.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,176 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,966 shares of company stock valued at $36,411,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $52.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.81 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.