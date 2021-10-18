Natixis Purchases Shares of 70,448 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

