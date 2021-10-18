Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fortis were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

FTS opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.